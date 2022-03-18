Why Did Pete Davidson Cancel his Flight to Outer Space?

Just three days after it was revealed that he was about to head into outer space, Pete Davidson is remaining on Earth.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star was revealed to be one of the six guests aboard the next flight of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space company.

Blue Origin announced on Twitter Thursday evening that the flight of New Shepard originally scheduled for March 23 will now happen on March 29, and that Davidson will not be aboard.

'Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29,' the tweet began.

'Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days,' they concluded.

The tweet lead to a number of responses, including one from actor Kal Penn, who simply sent a, 'Happy man raising one hand' emoji, seemingly volunteering to take Davidson's place.

NS-20 will be the New Shepard shuttle's 20th launch of the private space company, and the fourth with human passengers.



The comedian was announced as one of the six passengers on NS-20 along with Party America CEO Marty Allen, philanthropist and real estate mogul Marc Hagle, his wife, Sharon Hagle, University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen and Dr. George Nield, president of Commercial Space Technologies.

The reason for Davidson's departure was not made immediately clear, but it does come as the strife surrounding him and girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West has been intensifying.

Kardashian started dating Davidson in November 2021, just a month after she hosted Saturday Night Live, with an episode that included a sketch where they both kissed.

Kim's ex Kanye West has never been happy with the relationship, with the rapper referencing Davidson in a 2022 song Eazy where he threatened to 'beat Pete Davidson's a**.'

The music video featured a claymation version of Kanye kidnapping, killing and burying Davidson.

The rapper's attacks on Davidson and others like D.L. Hughley and Trevor Noah lead for him to be banned from Instagram for 24 hours.

Davidson has been keeping busy aside from his work on SNL, with his new film Bodies Bodies Bodies debuting this week at SXSW in Austin.

He also has two movies in post-production - Good Mourning With a U and Meet Cute.