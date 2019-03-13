Why Did Shadi Sorour Threaten to be the Nightmare of Mohammad Ramadan?

Comedian Shadi Sorour surprised his followers with a post threatening actor Mohammad Ramadan (Source: mohamedramadan - shadysrour - Instagram)

Comedian Shadi Sorour surprised his followers with a post threatening actor Mohammad Ramadan and demanding that he does not perform another song in which he claims "he is number one."

Shadi Sorour posted on his Facebook account: "Warning to Mohammad Ramadan, I heard that you were singing another song in which you claim you are number one, You better be working a song that would make us proud and would make you proud of yourself. Yet, be careful from Vanity, because we got bored, even if you say you are first, I am the number one, and my song was on YouTube, before you even thought of singing. Greetings, Your Nightmare"

It is noteworthy that Shadi Sorour has recently been in a bad psychological state, and announced in a post on his account on Instagram that his psychological condition almost led to his suicide, and he nearly left the religion of Islam, which raised lots of controversy about him, until he returned to clarify the purpose of this sentence, which also caused him lots of problems.

Actor Mohammed Ramadan, on the other hand, is currently preparing for his first concert, scheduled on March 29th, which will be the chance for all the fans of Mohammed Ramadan too see him perform live for the first time on a huge theater that is equipped with the latest decorations and sound and lighting devices, with the star will be accompanied by a huge number of dancers.