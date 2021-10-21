Why Does Miley Cyrus' Voice Sounds Like a Man? Miley Opens up About Criticism

Throughout Miley Cyrus' career, the star says she's received a lot of criticism about her singing voice, especially from professionals.

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker, spoke to Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich for a cover story in Interview magazine published Wednesday, and the 28-year-old has revealed she occasionally receives flak for her low voice.

"My whole life, whether in vocal training or just continuing to hone my craft, it's always been about, 'Why do you sound like a man? Where's your f---ing falsetto, b---h? Why can't you sing the high octave of 'Party in the U.S.A.' anymore?' " she reflected.

"My voice is how I represent myself. It's how I express myself," Cyrus explained. "I've worked with so many people who tell me, 'We're going to have to bring in a singer to hit those high parts.' You know, 'falsetto' is this Latin term for when a boy goes through puberty, but they still want him to sing in the choir. It means 'false.' "

"I don’t have a false voice...I am who I am. I say what I mean in the moment, even if that changes tomorrow," Miley added.

And Miley opened up about her collaboration with Metallica on a cover of their hit "Nothing Else Matters," she says she was relieved to use her authentic voice.

"I even went down to some of those octaves, because singing those super-low lead vocals is so satisfying... In this song, I get to sing in that low register, and I get to live in that authentic, genuine sound. My voice is how I represent myself. It’s how I express myself," she said.

Miley added, "I was honored by the fact that I didn’t have to sing this song in the way that females are 'supposed' to sing. You can hear that at the end of the song, when I take the gloves off and just start flying. That part of the song really grabs people. It’s that lower register of my voice. So I’m grateful to have a song where I can lean into that."