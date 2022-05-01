Why Use Dumbbells? Saif Nabil Uses People Instead of Sport Tools (Video)

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Saif Nabil makes sure to keep his followers updated when it comes to his gym time.

The Iraqi artist showed off his physical strength as he shared a video with his 7.8 million Instagram users, the clip shows Nabil documenting his gym workouts.

And the singer can be seen lifting one of the women who were working out in the same gym, instead of using dumbbells.

سيف نبيل يستعرض قوته في الجيم pic.twitter.com/fYx6Xl5Rl5 — مشاهير`و`خرابيط! (@_jiif) April 29, 2022

Many viewers ignored the singer's good intentions and cheerful spirit, as they criticised the singer, claiming he shouldn't do such things in Ramadan.

Even with all the criticism, true fans supported Nabil for his carefree and positive spirit, fans were shocked with how others reacted, since Saif is known for living his best life and not living a fake life like many other stars.