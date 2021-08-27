Why Was Jenna Dewan Worried About her Kids?

Jenna Dewan was “worried” her children wouldn’t “bond” because of their age gap.

The 40-year-old actress is mother to daughter Everly, eight, and son Callum, 17 months, and has said she was initially concerned her two children would find it difficult to get along because of the large age gap between them.

However, in a new picture posted to Instagram, Jenna – who has Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, and Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee – said she had nothing to worry about, as her kids are the best of friends.

Alongside a picture of her children, Jenna wrote: “All those times i worried about the age gap and if they would bond… worrying is a waste of time and energy. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Jenna previously praised her partner Steve as "sexy fatherhood personified”, and said he was the "most incredible father".

She wrote on Instagram: "We didn't realise this filter said 'stay home' until after we'd taken the picture and it has made me laugh ever since. We've been home together now every single day for over 400 days and still going ... This man is the most incredible father, takes care of all of us, this entire house, EVERYTHING. He is on his third night of taking the night shift with Callum so i can get rest. He is sexy fatherhood personified.



"What a wild ride this past year has been and i find myself feeling absolute gratitude we’ve been given this time together, to laugh, to work through all the inevitable triggers of quarantine + newborn, and to still want nothing more than to sit on your lap and love you hard (sic)"

And she also admitted seeing Steve become a father is "one of the greatest things" she’s ever witnessed.

Gushing over her fiancé, she shared: "Seeing you become a father is one of the greatest things I’ve ever witnessed. The depth of emotion you feel, the love you share, the insane ability you have to do it ALL for all of us..we are so lucky (sic)"