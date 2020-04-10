Will BTS Cancel 'Bang Bang Con' Streaming Event?

South Korean boy band BTS will hold an online streaming event next week.

The K-pop group shared plans Thursday for Bang Bang Con, an at-home "concert experience" featuring past footage of the band.

The event will take place April 18-19 on the BANGTAN TV YouTube channel, with the stream to start April 18 at 12 p.m. KST.

"Spend a couple of Spring Days comfy at home with BANG BANG CON," BTS encouraged fans on Twitter.

Day 1 will feature streams of 2015 BTS LIVE [Most Beautiful Moment in Life on Stage], 2016 BTS LIVE [Most Beautiful Moment in Life on Stage: Epilogue], BTS 2014 LIVE TRILOGY: Episode II The Red Bullet (2014 Memories), and BTS 3rd MUSTER [ARMY.ZIP+].

On Day 2, BTS will stream 2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR IN SEOUL, 2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL (2017 Memories), BTS 4th MUSTER [HAPPY EVER AFTER] and BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF' SEOUL.

BTS released its latest album, Map of the Soul: 7, in February. The group postponed its North American tour in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BTS member Suga released an early recording this week of his solo song "Trivia: Seesaw." The song appears on BTS' album Love Yourself: Answer.