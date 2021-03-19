Will Caitlyn Jenner Join the Final Season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?

Caitlyn Jenner will appear on the final season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

The 71-year-old star was a regular on the E! reality series until she divorced Kris Jenner – with whom she has daughters Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23 – in 2015, and has made cameo appearances throughout the show following their split.

And as the series gets set to air its 20th and final season – which will premiere on Thursday (03.18.21) night – Caitlyn has now revealed she will be making an appearance in the show’s final farewell.

She said: "Put it this way, I am in the final season. Over the 10 years I did the show, I really enjoyed doing the show."

Caitlyn – who had her own spin-off of the series titled ‘I Am Cait’ which followed her life after coming out as transgender – also reflected on her time on ‘KUWTK’, as she said some of the “best conversations” she’s ever had with her family have been on camera for the series.



She explained: "It really brought my family very close together. We went through a lot together. I think I had probably some of the best conversations with my kids on camera. A lot of times, you know, things happen and as a parent, you're going, 'Oh, I better talk to the kid about that,' and you just don't do it as quickly. You know, you kind of, it's uncomfortable, but with the show, you have to talk to them about it, like, right now, and so I think it really brought the family much closer."

The former Olympian feels “sad” to see the show ending, but is so proud of her children – including stepchildren Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, whom Caitlyn has often referred to as her own children – for all they’ve achieved with the hugely popular series.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "It was a great experience, and that's the only thing, I see the end of the show is, it's kind of sad, but all my kids, every one of them, not just the ones on the show, but all my other children that I have. I couldn't be more proud. They couldn't be more successful. They've all worked very hard. Great work ethic, and they're really good people, so that's the most important thing."