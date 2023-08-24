Will Can Yaman relocate to Turkey?

ALBAWABA - Can Yaman has allegedly relocated to Turkey after the death of his grandfather.

Turkish actor Can Yaman has been living in Rome Italy since 2021, and a year later in August 2022, the actor moved to Budapest Hungary for the filming of El Turco.

Yaman was forced to fly back to his home country, Turkey after his grandfather, Reşat Yaman died. The funeral took place at Suadiye Mosque in Istanbul.

Yaman, who will continue the shooting of the second season of the series Viola, whose first season broke viewership records, came to Istanbul as soon as he received the bad news.

It has been rumored that Yaman is thinking about relocating to Turkey after the tragedy struck his family.

The Turkish actor shared a picture of himself with his father and mother and appeared to be happy being close to them, he wrote: "It’s so precious to keep finding a smiling family regardless of anything."

The star went on to share more pictures of his time in Turkey, with the actor's posts, sparking rumors that Yaman wants to be close to his family after the death of his grandfather and that he seems happy returning to Turkey.