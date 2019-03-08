Will Idris Elba Play Deadshot in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel?

British actor Idris Elba, pictured in February 2016, is raising money for W.E. Can Lead charity (AFP Photo/NIKLAS HALLE'N)

Follow > Disable alert for Idris Elba Follow >

Idris Elba may play the anti-hero Deadshot in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel.

Variety reported Wednesday the 46-year-old British actor is in talks for the role after Will Smith, who played Deadshot in the Suicide Squad, dropped out of the DC sequel.

The Hollywood Reporter said Elba met with director James Gunn about the project Friday. Sources said Elba was Gunn and Warner Bros.' first and only choice to replace Smith.

Sources said Suicide Squad 2 will mostly feature characters who didn't appear in the original film, although Deadshot, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) are expected to return.

Deadline said Gunn hopes to begin production in Atlanta, Ga., in September. Suicide Squad 2 is slated to open in theaters Aug. 6, 2021.

News broke last week Smith was leaving the sequel due to scheduling issues. The actor will reportedly play Venus and Serena Williams' father and former tennis coach, Richard Williams, in the new movie King Richard.

Elba plays Heimdall in Thor and other movies in the Marvel cinematic universe. He is also known for starring in the BBC series Luther, which released its fifth season in January.