Will Lamjarred retire for his wife?

Moroccan star Saad Lamjarred opens up for the first time about his marriage to Ghaitha Al-Allaki, and raised controversy about his desire to retire from the music industry for the sake of his wife.

And in a new interview with Mustafa Al-Agha, Saad Lamjarred revealed the secrets of his surprise marriage to Ghaitha, revealing that it was only a surprise to the public and not to the newlyweds.

Saad revealed that he was in love with Ghaitha for years, and decided to pop the question, he said: ''I told her I want to marry her, she said yes, and I said let's go now'

It was the most romantic moment for the duo, as he stated how much he loves her family, Saad revealed that after his marriage, he is focusing on music and sports.

He added that Ghaitha is actually not a very jealous person, the star added that he is willing to leave the music industry behind to focus on his family.

The singer added that he hopes he could sing at the World Cup one day.

By Alexandra Abumuhor