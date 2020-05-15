Will Lin-Manuel Miranda Star in 'One Day at a Time' Animated Special?

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan and Melissa Fumero will guest star on Pop TV's animated episode of One Day at a Time.

The animated special will air on June 16 at 9:30 p.m. EDT, following a marathon of Season 4, which has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Estefan and Fumero will reprise their roles as the conservative Tia Mirtha and cousin Estrellita, respectively. Miranda will join them and making his debut on the series as Tio Juanito.

The special, titled The Politics Episode, will feature Tia Mirtha, Tio Juanito and cousin Estrellita coming to visit the Alvarez family and butting-heads over politics.

Series stars Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rita Moreno will voice their characters in the animated episode.