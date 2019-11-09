Will Naya Rivera's Son Appear on TV?

Naya Rivera's son wants to be on TV.'



The 32-year-old actress has four-year-old son Josey with her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, and has said that after recently sitting down with her tot to watch an episode of 'Glee' - which Naya starred in as Santana Lopez - he's keen to follow in his mother's footsteps and appear on TV himself.



Naya told Us Weekly magazine: "He told me the other day because we were watching a song from 'Glee' - he had never really seen it - and he goes, 'Why I aren't I on the TV?' I'm like, 'You weren't born yet!' And he's like, 'But I wanna be on TV,' and I was like, 'Dun, dun, dun!' ... He's like, 'OK, I want to do that too.' "



And even if Josey doesn't land his own TV show when he's older, Naya is convinced the tot could make it as a singer.







She added: "He loves to sing, he loves music, he loves to dance and he's really, really funny."

Meanwhile, the beauty previously described her son as "a little ham", as she said he's destined to follow in her footsteps.



She said: "He's theatrical in every way. He is definitely a little ham."



And when Naya brought Josey to the set of 'Step Up: High Water' earlier this year, he was desperate to join her on camera.



She added: "I was shooting and he was watching me in a scene and before we did the next take he goes, 'I want to go to work with mommy! I want to go to work with you.' I'm like, 'You are at work with me!' He goes, 'no, in there,' like in the scene."