Will Poulter Parents Have His BAFTA Award in Their Room

Will Poulter is "very grateful" to have supportive parents.





The 26-year-old actor gave his mum and dad the BAFTA Rising Star award he scooped in 2014 to thank them for everything they have done for him.



He said: "Mum and dad have it in their room.



"They were incredibly supportive and I really couldn't have asked for more for them.

"To have the full support of my family has made a massive difference and without it I wouldn't necessarily have this job so I am very grateful for that."



The 'Midsommar' actor thinks it is "hugely important" to have a strong support network around him.



He said: "I've always had a good relationship with family and friends.



"Many of my best friends I've known since I was five or six, so that makes it easy and luckily, they make it easy on me.



"Having a strong foundation is hugely important."



And Will is particularly thankful for his friendship with fellow actor Jack Reynor, who he appears alongside in 'Midsommar'.



He told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: "It's nice to have such a strong and genuine friendship. He's given me some really solid advice.



"He isn't that much older than me but has a very wise head. And because we've worked so closely together, he's seen me at work and at play.



"To have guidance from someone who knows you in both worlds has been really nice."



The actor previously admitted he had made friends for life working on the 'Maze Runner' films with the likes of Dylan O'Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Kaya Scodelario.



He said: "Oh yeah, we meet up at any given opportunity in between shooting these films and we have grown close to each other which has served well on screen. It just meant that we have built some great, genuine friendships to save well after these movies are kind of over. But hopefully, they live on through the wavering support of our amazing fans."