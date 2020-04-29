Will Ramez Galal's Prank Show be Cancelled?

He has been hosting prank shows in Ramadan since 2011, each year with a different theme, taking things to a new level of extreme every year.

This year, Ramez is facing a huge backlash on his new prank, and while some people find it funny, a lot of people were appalled from it.

In this year’s theme, he invites his guests to sit on a chair, and he mocks, tortures, and bullies them. While some people think the entire thing is scripted and that the guests know everything, others found his prank immensely inhumane.