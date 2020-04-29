Will Ramez Galal's Prank Show be Cancelled?

Highlights
Ramez Galal has been leading shows in Ramadan with his annual pranks show for years when it comes to the number of views.
He has been hosting prank shows in Ramadan since 2011, each year with a different theme, taking things to a new level of extreme every year.
This year, Ramez is facing a huge backlash on his new prank, and while some people find it funny, a lot of people were appalled from it.
In this year’s theme, he invites his guests to sit on a chair, and he mocks, tortures, and bullies them. While some people think the entire thing is scripted and that the guests know everything, others found his prank immensely inhumane.
Via SyndiGate.info
