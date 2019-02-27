Will Rami Malik Be 'Guest of Honor' at the Upcoming El Gouna Festival?

Many are wondering if Rami is visiting Egypt anytime soon. (Source: Frazer Harrison - GETTY IMAGES - NORTH AMERICA - AFP)

No voice is louder now in the entertainment scene than the American actor from Egyptian roots Rami Malek winning the Best Actor Oscar award.

Many are wondering if Rami is visiting Egypt anytime soon. The previous question was answered by Egyptian businessman and founder of "El Gouna" International Film Festival Naguib Sawiris in his response to one of his followers on Twitter, and his answer reveals the possibility of Rami coming to Egypt soon.

One of Naguib Sawiris's followers asked him: "Are you inviting Rami Malik to the next El Gouna Festival."

The founder of the festival replied saying: "Of course!"

Rami's Oscar win is currently the media's center of attention, with happiness and pride for him being the first Arab actor of Egyptian origins to win the biggest and most important film award in the world, yet with many rejecting, attacking the win and firing accusations of promoting values that contradict with Arab values.

"Al Gouna" Film Festival is the latest film festival in the region, yet it was able to achieve success in a short period of time, and it is expected to hold a distinguished position on the map of film festivals. The third edition is scheduled to take place from 19th to 27th of September 2019 at "El Gouna" On the Red Sea coast.