Will Selena Gomez Ever Collaborate With Taylor Swift?

Selena Gomez has "always dreamt" of doing a song with Taylor Swift.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker would love to collaborate with her best friend, who she describes as "family".

Speaking on Twitch's Animal Talking stream, she said: "I've always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. We both wanted to do that. It just feels like we're family ... she's been my best friend. But we've talked about it for sure."

Meanwhile, Selena previously praised Taylor as "one of the greatest songwriters".

Selena ran through some of the songs on her 'At Home with Selena Gomez' playlist, which included Taylor's hit track 'Lover'.

Of the song, she said: "There's nothing really to say other than this is another song that shows her ability to take it back to the old, to also combine it with her challenging to do new things with her music. I think that's as pure as that - I'll always, not even biased, just think she is one of the greatest songwriters."



Taylor previously insisted she is "so proud" of Selena.

She said: "It's the best thing she's ever done [her new music]. She came over, she played me the video.

I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life and had a front row seat to so much, and I'm so proud of her. She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff. I am 100 percent convinced this is the best thing she's done so far ...

"You know, I think no one can say that better than she can, but just from my perspective as her friend, I've just never been more proud. The things that she's overcome, the situations that she's risen above.

It's been a long time that we've been friends, and she's the best. She's just the best. I'm really excited because when somebody has had great life experience, has had really tough things they've had to go through, and they can process that and make art that's going to help other people, that's what kind of song this is. I'm stoked."