Will She Say Yes? Can Yaman Proposes To Diletta Leotta in Sky Letter Banner (Video)

Isn't Can Yaman so romantic?

Turkish actor Can Yaman has reportedly proposed to new Italian girlfriend, Diletta Leotta.

In one of the most romantic cities in the world, Rome, and written in Italian in sky letter banner: 'Diletta, will you marry me? I love you, Can.'

So far, Diletta's response to the marriage proposal is still not revealed as fans are curious to know if she'll say yes.

On the other hand, the couple's decision to get married in such a short time brought to mind the question of 'are they advertising for something'?

Hürriyet Daily News suggested more than one scenario other than Can actually proposing to Diletta.

They reported that Can and Diletta are filming an ad directed Ferzan Özpetek.

Hürriyet also suggested that it was a move agreed by both Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta to increase the Turkish actor's popularity in Italy, since he'll be filming a new Italain series 'Sandokan' starting next October.

Can Yaman will play the leading role in the 10-episode series.

The 31-year-old handsome actor will receive 100 thousand Euros, or approximately 925 thousand TL, per episode from the series.

Filming Sandokan will begin in October 2021. Can Yaman has already started a strict preparation camp for the tough fighter character.

'Sandokan' had marked an era to Italians, which will come to life again with Can Yaman.