Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Admit to Having an 'Open Marriage'

On Monday, Will Smith opened up in an interview with GQ about his marriage and love life with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith and Pinkett have been married for 24 years, and the 'Bad Boys' star stated that his marriage 'can't be prison'.

''Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection." Smith said.

He continued: ''We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don't suggest our road for anybody. I don't suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

"Our marriage wasn't working," Will wrote, according to GQ. "We could no longer pretend. We were both miserable and clearly, something had to change."

Will Smith and his wife have been very open about their marriage. In July 2020, Jada appeared on her Facebook Watch series 'Red Table Talk' with Will where she addressed rumors of her extramarital affair.



Jada admitted that around four and half years ago, when she and Will had separated with the intention to divorce, she was in a relationship with August Alsina.

Will also revealed he wanted to have a 'Harem' of girlfriends,

He spoke about the idea with an intimacy coach named Michaela Boehm, and even had her work on the list with him and planned to contact the women, but ultimately realised the idea was 'horrific'.

The list included Halle Berry and Misty Copeland.

He said: 'I don't know where I saw it or some s*** as a teenager, but the idea of travelling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea.

'And then, after we played it out a little bit, I was like, "That would be horrific. That would be horrific. I was like, "Can you imagine how miserable?"'

'It was OK to think Halle is fine. It doesn't make me a bad person that I'm married and I think Halle is beautiful.'' the actor said.

'Whereas in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins. That was really the process that Michaela worked me through to let me realise that my thoughts were not sins and even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of s***.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett share two children, Jaden and Willow Smith.