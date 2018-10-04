Will Smith: 'Nothing Is More Valuable Than Your Gut' as He did Multiple of Death-Defying Stunts

Will is a Father for Three Children (Source: willsmith / Instagram )

He's broken he internet this year with a number of death-defying stunts, most recently a plunge into the Grand Canyon with a bungee cord on.

Will Smith, appearing at Advertising Week New York on Wednesday, said he goes with intuition over numbers when creating YouTube videos.

'Nothing is more valuable than your gut,' he said, according to Campaign. 'The metrics are there to help you train your gut because at the end of the day you have to make the call on the extraordinary.

'The metrics keep you in the ordinary and keep you from failing more than they help you succeed.'

In the daring feat - which was streamed on YouTube titled The Jump - the actor took a 550-foot plunge equipped with a 200-foot active cord, which he did to commemorate his 50th birthday.

Smith said that 'the thing that succeeds is going to be way outside of what anybody even thought was possible,' whereas numbers function as more of a safety net when it comes to risk-taking.

'You use the metrics so you don’t get fired,' said Smith. 'Then, in that moment, you’ve got to make a call that everyone is like, "No" - that’s the one that makes you a legend. Use the metrics but be careful of thinking they’re God - they’re not - the God connection is in you.'

No fear: The actor took a 550-foot plunge equipped with a 200-foot active cord for his birthday