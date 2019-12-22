Will Smith Says He is Proud of The Message Behind ‘Spies in Disguise’

New animated adventure, “Spies in Disguise” is set to premiere across the Middle East — including Saudi Arabia — on Dec. 26 and Arab News caught up with its star voice actor, Will Smith, to get the rundown on the family-friendly movie.

20th Century Fox’s animated film features Smith and Tom Holland, who voice the duo Lance Sterling and Walter Beckett as polar-opposites who team up to save the world.

Smith was particularly proud of the film’s message for young people.

“Everybody on the creative team — because you know you’re directing the film towards kids — is paying such close attention to the ideas. And (we are) making sure that you’re saying something that is important and something you believe is of value,” the star shared with Arab News.

The film is based on the 2009 animated short “Pigeon: Impossible” by Lucas Martell and tells the story of two animated characters named Lance and Walter who couldn’t be any more different. However, when Lance is transformed into a pigeon for a mission to save the world, he realizes he must rely on Walter if he’s going to succeed.

“I just I love the ‘we’re better together’ as sort of the central idea of this film,” the 51-year-old rapper and actor, who shot to fame in the 1990’s television series “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” noted.

The animated movie is Smith’s 33rd movie and 2nd time in an animated role — his first was in the 2004 blockbuster “Shark Tale.”

But for the directors who were making their feature film debut, it was the first chance to work with the star.

“He is the biggest movie star in the world and he is amazing. They say don’t meet your heroes, but that does not apply to Will Smith. He came in every day,” said Nick Bruno, the co-director of the film alongside Troy Quane. “He was just ready to do the work, to play, to have fun. There was no ego, he was so humble and just a great partner and collaborator,” he added.

Also featured in the animated film is US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled and US actress Rashida Jones.

“Spies in Disguise” will premiere alongside a dubbed version of the animated film, which features the voices of Saudi hip hop artist Qusai and Lebanese TV presenter Raya Abirached.