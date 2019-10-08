Will Smith's Family Show Their Support at 'Gemini Man' Premiere

Will Smith's family showed their support at the premiere of his new movie Gemini Man. Smith, 51, attended the event Sunday in Los Angeles with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and sons, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith.

Smith and his family were all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

Smith and his sons wore coordinating black ensembles, while Jada sported an orange pantsuit with sparkling overlay.

Smith is parent to Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 18, with Jada, and to Trey, 26, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

"I'm feeling good!" Smith told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "It's a good time for the Smiths right now. We're enjoying each other."

Smith plays Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, and a younger clone of himself in Gemini Man, a new film directed by Ang Lee. The movie uses digital technology to create the younger version of Smith.

Gemini Man co-stars Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Benedict Wong, and opens in theaters Friday. The film released a new trailer in July showing Henry appealing to his clone.