Will Smith's Movie ‘King Richard’ to Feature a Beyonce Song

The upcoming movie about Venus and Serena Williams and their father, Richard Williams, will feature a new song from Beyoncé.

Will Smith stars as the father in the movie.

King Richard recently premiered at the Telluride Film Festival to rave reviews and Smith's latest project end credits is when the new Beyoncé song called “Be Alive” first plays, it’s also possible that the song could show up in a second trailer for the film ahead of its release this November.

The film, which tells the story of how Richard (Will Smith) helped to coach the two future sports legends as children, was produced by Venus and Serena, along with their sister Isha Price.

Queen B''s contribution in Will's movie means that she will be performing at the Oscars next year.

As for the movie, critics believe that the film provides Smith “with his most challenging role in two decades — a loving, egocentric father who, it turns out, does know what’s best for his daughters.”

King Richard won’t be in theaters and on HBO Max until November 19.