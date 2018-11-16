Will Toni Braxton And Birdman Marry This Year?

(Toni Braxton - Instagram)

Toni Braxton says Birdman wants to marry before the end of the year.

The 51-year-old singer and television personality said in an interview with The Wendy Williams Show that Birdman is pushing her to set a date for their Great Gatsby-themed wedding.

"There's no date," Braxton said. "We almost had a date. Well, we had two dates, but we were doing Braxton Family Values and going through a little drama, and I was like, 'The wedding is a good thing to get all the sisters together,' and I couldn't get us all together."

"It's messing up my relationship a little bit. He's like, 'C'mon, Michelle, set a date,'" she added, explaining how Birdman calls her by her middle name. "He said before the year is out."

Braxton confirmed her engagement to Birdman in February. The couple are longtime friends who started dating in 2016 during Braxton's struggle with lupus on her tour.

"I was on tour like two years ago and I wasn't feeling my best," Braxton recalled. "He came out on every single date, I think it was like 22 dates. Every single show he followed behind me on his tour bus and was like, 'T, are you okay?'"

"I just started liking him. He's such a gentleman, you guys," she said. "He's very, very smart. I really do love him."

Braxton said her desire for a wedding dress is keeping her from a courthouse wedding. She told People in April she wants an elegant, Great Gatsby-themed wedding.

"This is my second wedding and I'm over 40 -- it's like Carrie Bradshaw, the last bride over 40 -- so I want something that's elegant and a little sexy," the star said.

Braxton was previously married to singer-songwriter Keri Lewis.