Will Universal Orlando's 'Harry Potter' Park Add Hagrid Ride in June?

Universal Orlando said: Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will be opening in June. (Photo courtesy of Universal Orlando)

Universal Studios Orlando Resort has announced that its new Wizarding World of Harry Potter thrill ride based around the character of Hagrid, will open on June 13.

The ride, titled Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, will be available for guests to experience at the Hogsmeade section of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter located at Island's of Adventure.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is a roller coaster that will also feature a number of rare magical creatures that Hagrid is known to be fond of.

Promotional art for the attraction shows guests sitting in carts that resemble Hagrid's signature flying motorbike.

Universal has said that more details on the ride will be announced in March. The company first announced in July 2017 that a new Harry Potter ride was coming to replace the Dragon Challenge roller coaster.

Dragon Challenge first debuted with the opening of Islands of Adventure in 1999 under the title Dueling Dragons. It was closed in September 2017 so that construction on the new ride could begin.