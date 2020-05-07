Alone Together? Iraqi Actress Alia Shawkat Cozies up With Brad Pitt During Lockdown.. Pictures

It looks like Brad Pitt did not spend his "home stay" time alone in his luxurious mansion in Los Angeles, California.

The Independent reported that the 56-year-old actor had a frequent visitor, and it turned out to be 31-year-old Iraqi-American actress, Alia Shawkat, who was seen leaving Pitt's residence last week.

Alia lives minutes away from Brad's home as well as his ex-wife's, Angelina Jolie.

Brad and Alia hang out a lot in the area, as she goes to Brad's residence by bike or on her feet whenever they have time to relax.

The newspaper added that the duo always order in food such as burgers and pizza, and sometimes they go on trips to the coast in one of the luxury cars they own.

It's been reported that Shawkat inspires Pitt's artwork and gives him guidance because she is an art lover herself. Sources told the newspaper that she was by his side in his art studio and exchanged ideas with him.

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat had met in 2019 through mutual friends, and since then they have been seen together in art shows, concerts and dinners.