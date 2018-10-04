Will Young Is to Return Back to His Pop Career

Will Young is returning to music (Source: willyoungofficial / Instagram )

Will Young is returning to music.



The 'Jealousy' hitmaker claimed last December he was turning his back on his pop career but it seems he's had a change of heart because he's back in the recording studio working on a new album.





He shared a landscape picture on Instagram and wrote: "View from studio album number 7! Echoes 2. Writing with my pals who I am ever thankful Jo Mc put me in touch with . I know she's watching and dancing !(sic)"



Last year, Will - who shot to fame after winning the first series of 'Pop Idol' in 2002 - claimed he was giving up music to become a "voice and sound therapist".



He said: "I'm not particularly interested in the pop career any more. I don't like to feel tied to a job. If I want to change my job at 50, I will.



"I'd like to be a psychotherapist, concentrating on voice and sound therapy.



"The voice is such an important tool, but we know so little about it; it's a box of delights.



"Working with the voice - which I discovered through acting - can help with conflict and resolution as well as parenting and building confidence."



And the 39-year-old singer vowed earlier this year to "never put out" another record because his pop career made him so miserable.



He confessed: "I've spent long enough living in fear and anger. I hated being a pop star. I would never put out a record again. It makes me sick to think of being that person I knew wasn't really me.



"I did have some good times and did meet some very good people, but I was never comfortable, never happy."

And Will admitted being famous is "such a weird thing".



He said: "Becoming famous is such a weird thing. You can be standing in the supermarket and someone will come up and say, 'I hate you. You're an idiot.' And you have to deal with that. It gave me a lot of rage that I then miraculously discovered I could channel into acting."