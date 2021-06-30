William and Kate, Beckham and Sheeran All Shine at England vs Germany Game

Last night the round of the 16 in the Euro2020 was crowned with England's win 2-0 over Germany at Wembley stadium.

22,500 fans were allowed at Wembley stadium , which usually accommodates 90,000. The English fans were led by Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and son George as well as David Beckham and Ed Sheeran, who were the delight of the cameras in addition to the two goals scored by the English team at the game.

David Beckham and Ed Sheeran isnt a duo you'd see everyday pic.twitter.com/72KNKF49Ld — 𝔩𝔦𝔩 𝔭𝔢𝔢𝔭 𝔰𝔱𝔞𝔫 𝔞𝔠𝔠 (@akeelree) June 29, 2021

The win of the English team over Germany qualified them to the quarter final to meet Ukraine next Saturday.