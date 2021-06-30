  1. Home
William and Kate, Beckham and Sheeran All Shine at England vs Germany Game

Published June 30th, 2021 - 06:43 GMT
The English fans were led by Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and Son George as well as  David Beckham and Ed Sheeran
Last night the round of the 16 in the Euro2020 was crowned with England's win 2-0 over Germany at Wembley stadium. 

22,500 fans were allowed at Wembley stadium , which usually accommodates 90,000. The English fans were led by Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and son George as well as  David Beckham and Ed Sheeran, who were the delight of the cameras in addition to the two goals scored by the English team at the game.

The win of the English team over Germany qualified them to the quarter final to meet Ukraine next Saturday. 

 


