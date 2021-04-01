Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Reveal They’re Both Sexually Attracted to Women

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

On the latest 'Red Table Talk' episode, mother and daughter Jada and Willow smith open up about their sexuality, revealing that they are both sexually attracted to women.

Facebook show 'The Red Table Talk' features Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The trio had an honest and deep conversation about threesomes and revealed whether they have ever been attracted to someone of the same sex.

''I love being amongst women but I never could connect to women romantically but that's not to say that it couldn't be, like you just never know, I've had two times I've been like infatuated with a woman.'' Jada stated.

The 49-year-old married actor Will Smith in 1997, and they share two children, Willow, 20, and Jaden, 22.

Willow also opened up about her sexuality, revealing she has had 'very strong' feelings for women in the past, “I don’t feel like I’ve been in love with a woman just yet, but I definitely feel like it could happen because I’ve had very strong feelings for women before.”

while her grandmother Adrienne shared her opinion on the issue saying: '“Of course you think about it, but I never had that attraction. I couldn’t get there, it just wasn’t for me.”

This isn't the first time the three of them have shared their thoughts on sexuality and relationships.

During a previous Red Table Talk episode about 'polyamory,' Willow opened up about how she truly feels, “I love men and women equally,” Willow continues. “So, I would definitely want one man and one woman. I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people'' Smith shared.

I’m not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus a lot on the emotional connection, and I feel like if I were to find two people of different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more.” she continued.