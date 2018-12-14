Winner Band Ready to Release New Single This Month

Winner Band. (Twitter)

South Korean boy band Winner will return with new music this month.

The Korea Herald confirmed Thursday the K-pop group will release a new single Dec. 19.

Winner's agency, YG Entertainment, said the single is meant to be a year-end gift to fans. The company's CEO, Yang Min-suk, described the song as having "its own vibe."

Winner shared a teaser image for the song Thursday on Instagram. The photos shows Jinwoo, Seunghoon, Mino and Seungyoon holding lit matches.

"#WINNER #NEW_SINGLE #COMINGSOON #20181219 #YG," the group captioned the post.

The new single will mark Winner's first release since the album EVERYD4Y, which debuted in April. The group is known for such singles as "Empty," "Really Really," "Love Me Love Me" and "Everyday."