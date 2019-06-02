Winnie Harlow Has a Saudi Model Look-alike

Multiple brands such as GAP and Nike have been hiring models that represent real people. Whether it’s hijab, Down syndrome or vitiligo, we’ve seen it all on runways and editorial covers.

Winnie Harlow is one of the biggest names in the fashion scene.

The model with vitiligo – a long-term skin condition which causes patches of skin to lose their pigment – first came to fame after appearing in America’s Next Top Model TV show.

This year, Harlow was given wings by becoming a Victoria’s Secret angel.

Today we are blessed with another beauty that represents the Middle East: Shahad Salman.

The Saudi model is yet another stunner with vitiligo and almost an exact human clone of Harlow.

Both models appeared on the cover of Vogue Arabia in hopes of empowering women across the region.

The Mecca-based model shared a collage of her and Harlow last year pointing out the similarities between them.

Harlow called her gorgeous and the girl is hopefully now on her way to become an international icon.

Representing unconventionally beautiful models is not the only stereotype Shahad is breaking. This is a Saudi Arabian girl, based in Mecca, turning into a cover girl for Vogue Arabia.

Shahad is representing our region and shattering misconceptions surrounding Muslim women, all while fighting traditional beauty standards.

