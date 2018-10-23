Wiz Khalifa and Winnie Harlow Are an Official Item ?

Khalifa and Harlow were first linked in July (Source : wizkhalifa / Instagram )

Wiz Khalifa and Winnie Harlow appear to be an official item.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the 31-year-old rapper and 24-year-old model attended a Los Angeles Lakers game together Saturday following dating rumors.

Khalifa and Harlow were spotted holding hands as they left the Staples Center, according to TMZ. Khalifa wore a Lakers jacket and yellow track pants, while Harlow sported a Fendi crop top and leggings.

Khalifa and Harlow both shared paparazzi photos from the outing on Instagram.

"F is for... Fr Fr," Harlow captioned her post, adding a purple heart and dragon emoji. She also shared a mirror selfie of her look Sunday morning.

Khalifa and Harlow were first linked in July. Khalifa's ex-wife, model and television personality Amber Rose, gave the couple her blessing in an interview with Us Weekly in September, calling Harlow a "sweetheart."

"I love my ex-husband in a way where... it's you know, he's my best friend," Rose told the magazine.

"In a weird way it's like he turned into my brother. It's like, 'God, I love you so much. I want you to be so happy,'" she added. "And I think Winnie is so cool."

Khalifa and Rose split in September 2014 after 13 months of marriage. The pair are parents to 5-year-old son Sebastian.