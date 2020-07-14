  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 'Woman Or Camel'? Sawsan Haroun Has Her Lips EXAGGERATEDLY Filled.. and Followers Mock He…

'Woman Or Camel'? Sawsan Haroun Has Her Lips EXAGGERATEDLY Filled.. and Followers Mock Her (Video) 

Published July 14th, 2020 - 11:56 GMT
'Woman Or Camel'? Sawsan Haroun Has Her Lips EXAGGERATEDLY Filled.. and Followers Mock Her (Video)

Social media users circulated a video of Jordanian actress and anchor residing in Kuwait, Sawsan Haroun, after she had her lips filled.

Haroun appeared in the video with very swollen lips, which exposed her to a wave of criticism and ridicule, as most comments came to indicate that her features have changed dramatically, which made her appear as a different person.

Comments said: “No matter how you change, modify, and swap your features, it will never be like my Lord's creation,” “Who injected her with Botox??” “ I cannot understand this disease of distortion that these rotten female artists live in” and “woman or camel?”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by القمه | al8ma (@al8ma1) on

BIZARRE VIDEO! Jordanian Presenter Sawsan Haroun's Mother Bathes Her.. Watch

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...