'Woman Or Camel'? Sawsan Haroun Has Her Lips EXAGGERATEDLY Filled.. and Followers Mock Her (Video) 

Social media users circulated a video of Jordanian actress and anchor residing in Kuwait, Sawsan Haroun, after she had her lips filled.

Haroun appeared in the video with very swollen lips, which exposed her to a wave of criticism and ridicule, as most comments came to indicate that her features have changed dramatically, which made her appear as a different person.

Comments said: “No matter how you change, modify, and swap your features, it will never be like my Lord's creation,” “Who injected her with Botox??” “ I cannot understand this disease of distortion that these rotten female artists live in” and “woman or camel?”