'Work in Progress'! Sophia Bush Launches New Episodes of Her Podcast

US actress Sophia Bush has joined forces with independent podcast network Wondery to launch new episodes of her podcast, “Work in Progress.”

The “One Tree Hill” actress announced the news this week, after uploading her podcast’s artwork for her 3.7 million Instagram followers to see. In the poster, Bush can be seen reclining on an orange chair and wearing heels from Lebanese footwear label Andrea Wazen.

Bush opted for the Denver pumps in nude, a pair of mesh pointed-toe heels that were also recently championed by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Emma Roberts and Millie Bobbie Brown, to name a few.

The 38-year-old actress elevated her strappy pumps with a white blouse tucked into a pair of high-waisted orange trousers.

Since launching her brand in 2013, the designer, who is the younger sister of Lebanese fashion blogger Karen Wazen, has quickly made a name for herself in the fashion industry.

In addition to boasting an impressive list of celebrity clientele that covers a broad spectrum of stars, from Hailey Bieber to Tracee Ellis Ross and Jennifer Lopez to Addison Rae, Wazen is also an award-winning fashion designer.

The Lebanese footwear designer recently won the Emerging Talent prize at the Footwear News (FN) Achievement Awards in December.

Wazen was trained by the leading footwear brands Rupert Sanderson and Christian Louboutin in London before launching her namesake brand. Her shoes are now designed and produced in Beirut.

She is not the only member of her family who has made headlines. Her sister, Karen, launched an edgy eyewear line in December 2018 that has been championed by A-listers like Dua Lipa and Becky G.

Andrea took to her Instagram Stories to repost Bush’s post, writing: “Love her!”

Meanwhile, Bush’s podcast, which will return in mid-April, features exclusive interviews with guests who inspire the actress, including Hillary Clinton, Diane von Furstenberg, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Jose Andres and more.

Conversations explore how her guests have gotten to where they are, and where they think they’re still going.

Previous guests on “Work in Progress” include Natalie Portman, Mary Trump and Damon Lindelof.

It will be available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.