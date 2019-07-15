The World’s Largest Lantern Release Event Is Coming To Dubai

Based in the Mojave Desert in outside of Las Vegas, RiSE is set to branch out and land in Dubai for the first time on 8 November. This one-of-a-kind event will celebrate the very best of live music, soulful experiences and bright lanterns in the heart of the desert.

Talented artists will perform for crowds during the day, lifting the vibe with expressive tunes that blend seamlessly with natural surroundings. As day transitions to night, concert-goers can release personalised floating lanterns into the night sky. The line-up has yet to be announced so stay tuned to Dubai Calendar for updates on the show.

RiSE DXB will be the most glittering event on Dubai's winter calendar with over 10,000 attendees expected. Its picturesque setting and traditions make it one of the most Insta-worthy events on the festival circuit, entrancing visitors in a breathtaking showcase of music, lights and spiritual rejuvenation.



Stay tuned for the latest updates on tickets, schedules and artists for RiSE DXB with Dubai Calendar, or download the Dubai Calendar app for more details.