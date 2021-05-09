'The World Needs to Intervene'! Dua Lipa Urges to Stop 'Ethnic Cleansing' in Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem, Palestine

English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa was on of the rare Western and even Arab celebrities who broke their silence and lent their voices to the heartbreaking crisis taking place in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood located in Jerusalem, Palestine.

At first, Dua shared a sketch of Jerusalem on Instagram Stories with her 68.8 million followers, which also included a huge hashtag in bold #SaveSheikhJarrah.

When clicking on the post, users are directed to a post by @warsheh Instagram account, where it told the story of one of the families who are in danger of being evicted.

The caption read: "Al Kurd family is one of 4 families in Sheikh Jarrah who are in danger of being evicted tomorrow. They’ve fought for decades for the basic right of just living in their childhood home. Read about it and talk about it. Use the hashtag #الأقصى This neighborhood is one of very few left in Eastern Jerusalem that is being systemically and forcefully taken away. Soon enough, whatever little left of Al Quds will be just a memory – a souvenir of our past."

Hours later, Lipa was furious of what was happening in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood amid total silence from international media.

She shared another post which included a breakdown of events under the headline 'What Is Happening In Sheikh Jarrah?'

But this time, Dua didn't stay silent and spoke her mind after hundreds of pictures were circulated on social media showing the inhuman attacks from Israeli settlers and soldiers against Palestinians right inside their homes.

Dua Lipa said:

"Please swipe and read!!! There are the lives and homes of innocent people - the world needs to intervene and put a stop to this. No more ethnic cleansing!!!!!"