Worrying! Myriam Fares Goes Against Doctors Orders

Myriam Fares has an illness related to her vocal chords yet she still refuses to announce the nature of it (Source: myriamfares - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Myriam Fares Follow >

Myriam Fares made a comeback, way earlier than the doctors advised.

The Lebanese beauty made her way back to the stage on new year's eve after 6 months of treatment, although she did not get the green light from her doctors to do so, especially given her career related activities require lots of physical effort.

Based on some reports Myriam has an illness related to her vocal chords yet she still refuses to announce the nature of it, and even though doctors advised her not to sing for now since she is not cured completely and is still under treatment, she seems to have ignored the instructions and insisted on singing in Abu Dhabi's new year's concert as an attempt to deny all the rumors around her.

Myriam has refused some other concert offers, yet she is considering taking part in a reality TV show for one of the Lebanese channels.