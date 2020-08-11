WWE legend James 'Kamala Harris' has died at 70, according to the company Sunday.

WWE Legend James 'Kamala' Harris Is Hailed by Peers After His Death at 70: 'a Giant of a Gentleman''WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70,' a statement on the WWE's Twitter read.

It continued: 'Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant.

'He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006. WWE extends its condolences to Harris’ family, friends and fans.'

The ring star, who worked as both a good guy and villain, had severe health problems in recent years, losing both of his legs in a battle with diabetes.

A number of Kamala's contemporaries as well as current pro wrestling personalities had kind words about the late star of the ring.