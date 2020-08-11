  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. WWE legend James 'Kamala Harris' has died at 70, according to the company Sunday.

WWE legend James 'Kamala Harris' has died at 70, according to the company Sunday.

Published August 11th, 2020 - 10:14 GMT
WWE Legend James 'Kamala' Harris Is Hailed by Peers After His Death at 70: 'a Giant of a Gentleman'

WWE Legend James 'Kamala' Harris Is Hailed by Peers After His Death at 70: 'a Giant of a Gentleman''WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70,' a statement on the WWE's Twitter read.

It continued: 'Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant.

'He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006. WWE extends its condolences to Harris’ family, friends and fans.'

The ring star, who worked as both a good guy and villain, had severe health problems in recent years, losing both of his legs in a battle with diabetes.

A number of Kamala's contemporaries as well as current pro wrestling personalities had kind words about the late star of the ring.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...