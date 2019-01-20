Xfactor Stars Mariah Nadim and Kazem Chamas Tie the Knot
X-Factor star Kazem Shammas married his Moroccan colleague Mariah Nadim.
Their love affair began in Xactor and lasted for 4 years before the pair officially married and held a wedding that was attended by friends and relatives.
(Source: mariahnadim - Instagram)
Kazem Chamas, is a member of 'The Five' a boyband that joined Egyptian actress Donia Samir Ghanem's team in the talent show that had Ghanem alongside Lebanese star Elissa and Super Star Ragheb Alama on its judging panel.
(Source: mariahnadim - Instagram)
