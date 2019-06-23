XLine Dubai Marina

June 23rd, 2019
The XLine Dubai Marina goes from the Amwaj Towers in JBR to Dubai Marina Mall
Following on from XDubai’s last zipline, which stretched over The Dubai Fountain, the extreme sports company has set up another zipline, this time in Dubai Marina. The XLine Dubai Marina takes thrill seekers all the way from the Amwaj Towers in JBR to Dubai Marina Mall. Twice the length of the last zipline, at 1km, it’s been described as the world’s longest urban zip line, and reaches speeds of up to 80km/hr.

There are two ziplines next to each other, so if you don’t fancy flying solo, you can convince a friend or family member to take on the zipline at the same time as you. All the action will be caught on camera, so you’ll be free to take home videos and photos of your mid-air adventure.

Enjoy discounted summer prices until September 2019 with AED399 for one (normally AED650) and AED720 for two (normally AED1200).

Date 20 June - 15 September 2019
Category Sports
Venue Dubai Marina
Telephone +971 4 457 3212
Ticket price AED399: solo
AED720: two people
Admission 9am-5pm
Website http://xdubai.com/xline/

 

