Yalı Çapkını faces serious crisis

ALBAWABA - The Kingfisher series Yalı Çapkını's production might be going downhill since some stars are leaving the show.

Famous Turkish actor Menderes Samancılar announced that he quit, despite it being nascant and getting high viewership rates. Samancılar played the role of 'Mr. Najeeb', who manufactures precious rings for the 'Korhan' family companies.

The actor did not disclose why he left The Kingfisher series Yalı Çapkını, and the production company did not comment about the development.

Samancılar is not the first actor to announce his withdrawal from the series. Last week, actor Cansu Fırıncı, who played the role of servant Ibrahim, announced that he will be permanently leaving.

Some social media geeks claimed that Cansu Fırıncı's departure won't affect the series, as servant Ibrahim does not have a primary role. However, Samancılar's quitting the production came as a shock to many viewers, as many believed that Mr. Najeeb had a great effect on the other characters.

By Alexandra Abumuhor