Yanni is to Perform in Saudi Arabia

Great news for all the real music fans in the entire Arab region!

One of the most accomplished and popular international musicians is heading to perform in the Gulf Region, not once, but twice!

According to his official website, the Legendary Greek Composer, Yanni, is set to perform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates next February!

The first performance will take place at the music festival, Winter at Tantora, that takes places at Al-Ula in Saudi Arabia! You can find out more about the festival and book your tickets from here! It will take place on the 8th of February, one week before his next performance in the UAE.

Fortunately, for all the couples in the UAE, Yanni’s performance will take place on Valentine’s Day, the 14th of February. I can’t think of a more romantic way to celebrate with your significant other! The concert will take place at the du Forum on YAS Island. Tickets for the UAE concert can be booked from Ticketmaster.