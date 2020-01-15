Yara Shahidi Rocks an Outfit From Beyonce’s New Collection With Adidas

Actress and social activist Yara Shahidi proved she’s ahead of the curve on Tuesday by hitting the streets of New York in an eye-catching outfit from Beyonce’s yet-to-drop collection with sportswear giant Adidas.

The star of TV show “Grown-ish” stopped by Build Studio in the Big Apple to share her thoughts on the teen-targeted series, all while dressed in a mulberry two-piece from the new collection, which will hit stores on Jan. 18.

Shahidi’s stylist Jason Bolden accessorized the laid back look — which featured a structured jacket complete with cut outs on the sleeves — with gold hoop earrings, a voluminous hair do and minimalistic makeup.

Adidas will start selling the new collection designed with singer Beyonce on Jan. 18 in a relaunch of her Ivy Park brand that incudes shoes, clothes and accessories, mostly in maroon, orange and cream, Reuters reported.

Adidas described the collection, which features on the cover of January’s Elle magazine, as gender neutral. It includes jumpsuits, cargo pants, hoodies and cycling shorts, mostly featuring signature Adidas triple-stripes.

The German sportswear brand announced it was teaming up with the singer in April to relaunch the Ivy Park brand Beyonce started in 2016 together with British fashion chain Topshop.

The partnership comes as Adidas seeks to attract more female customers, an area where it has lagged bigger rival Nike and German competitor Puma, which saw its sales boosted by a collaboration with singer Rihanna that ended last year.

It seems to be working — and with young, social media-savvy stars such as Shahidi on board, fashion lovers around the world will no doubt take notice.

“This ain’t no intro..this the entreeeee” @adidasxivypark (sic),” Shahidi captioned a series of photos on Instagram. In the snaps, she can be seen walking the streets of New York in her new outfit — and her 4.4 million followers seem to be fans of the outfit, with comments flooding in about the sporty look.

According to Reuters, Adidas has eroded Nike’s dominance of the US market in recent years, helped by partnerships with celebrities like Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, but Nike has been growing faster in China and Europe, a trend that continued in the latest results.

Beyonce’s star power could be just what the retail giant needs, but that remains to be seen.