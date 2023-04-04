Yargi might be renewed for a 3rd season

ALBAWABA - Turkish drama series, Yargi is in talks to be renewed for a third season.

At first, the Turkish drama series, Yargi which stars Pinar Deniz, and Kaan Urgancioglu was only set to be aired for two seasons, but now, Kanal D channel is asking for the show to be renewed.

The second season is supposed to end soon, but Kanal D is negotiating with the production company, Al Qamar for Yargi to have a third season.

مسلسل القضاء تم تصميمه من البداية ليكون عبارة عن موسمين ، وكان من المقرر أن ينتهي في نهاية هذا الموسم.

لكن حسب اخر الاخبر قناة Kanal D تريد استمرار المسلسل وتتفاوض مع شركة القمر لتجديده لموسم ثالث.

والممثلين سيتصرفون وفقًا للقرار المشترك الذي تتخذه شركة الانتاج مع القناة#Yargı pic.twitter.com/VQg1HpzcH6 — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs) April 3, 2023

The cast of the show will act according to the joint decision made by the production company with the channel.

Yargi tells the story of a lawyer and a prosecutor, whose paths cross with a murder case, and the pair will have to work together to find the murderer, and this will create an irreversible breaking point in their lives.