Yaser Al-Azmeh Abandons His Signature Wig for the First Time (Picture)

Syrian veteran Yaser Al-Azmeh is known for his black signature hairdo.

And a few hours ago, an Instagram page named Syrian Drama Stars posted a picture of the Maraya star without his signature wig, revealing that he has a bald head.

Followers were shocked to see Yaser's unusual appearance, as they wrote things like: 'He's the most beautiful and classiest actor', 'he looks like Mike Feghali', 'With or without hair.. Yaser Al-Azma remains one of the greatest characters in the history of Syrian and Arab drama alike.'



Meanwhile, another group of commentators didn't believe that this is a real picture of Al-Azmeh and claimed that it's been photoshopped.

'Hilarious photoshop, don't believe it people', 'excuse me it has been photoshopped. It's clear because I'm a designer.'

Separately, Syrian artist Yaser Al-Azmeh uses his official accounts on social media to share flashbacks from his previous shows and series.

The latest picture Al-Azmeh shared was a throwback from his iconic series Maraya 88.

Yaser Al-Azmeh Family

The talented actor met his wife in Al-Ghorba play. They later got married and had two sons, Anwar and Yazan.

A while ago, a family photo of them from a special occasion was circulated on social media and drew attention to the handsomeness of their children and the beauty of his wife who was holding his hand.