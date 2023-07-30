Yasmin Ezz throws shade at Travis Scott

ALBAWABA - Travis Scott is nothing compared to Tamer Hosny, that is according to Yasmin Ezz.

On Thursday, Egyptian TV presenter Yasmin Ezz defended Tamer Hosny after receiving criticism and said that Tamer Hosny is a million times better than Travis Scott.

Her statement came during an episode of her show, Najm Al Jeel, she shared: "Why is it that every time Tamer Hosny makes a new movie and succeeds you criticize him? Hosny reached a point where he is very talented and successful."

"He is so talented that he is able to write a song in his sleep, and has extremely good experience in the field."

ياسمين عز تدافع بشراسة عن تامر حسني : مش محتاج يعمل كده

— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) July 27, 2023

She added: "We haven't had a real artist in 700 years, ever since Abdel Halim Hafez, and now we have Tamer Hosny, we should be proud of him because he honors us."

"Tamer Hosny is a million times better than Travis Scott, and in Egypt, the only real artist we have is Tamer. I would also like to say that Tamer does not eat, nor sleep because he is a hard-working person and always wants to deliver good work."