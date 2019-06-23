Yasmin Sabri Apologizes for 'Inappropriate' Down Syndrome Comment

Egyptian presenter Reham Saeed attacked actress Yasmin Sabri and took a screenshot of Yasmin's reply to a sibling of hers on an image of Sabri exercising.





"I used to do this when I was six years old," he told her mockingly and Yasmin replied, "Yes I bet you did that's why you have a down syndrome now".



Said criticized the content of the response, considering that Down Syndrome is not a topic for joking or mockery and wrote: "they don't know how to flip but they have morals and a heart" in an Instagram post that she removed later.

From her side, Sabri apologized multiple times following the attack from many commentators writing "I apologize to everyone I hurt ... I did not mean any abuse."

اعتذاري لكل من اساءت اليهم.

لم اقصد اي إساءة. #ياسمين_صبري — Yasmine Sabri (@yasminesabri) June 21, 2019

Yasmin also wrote a special apology to an organization that provides products that support people with Down Syndrome writing "Dear Four Biscuits you are the only reason I’m writing this tweet. And not for anyone else. The person I was talking to is my brother. And I’m a person that’s about love and peacefulness on this earth. My intentions are clear. I meant no harm. I send you my love and respect."