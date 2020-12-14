Yasmine Sabri Is the Only Arab Who Makes It To TC Candler's 100 Most Beautiful Faces (Picture)

We bet Ahmed Abo Hashima is thrilled now!

For the third year, Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri has been nominated in TC Candler's 100 Most Beautiful Faces.

TC Candler shared the nominees with their 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Sabri is the only Arab artist who made it to this year's list competing against dozens of Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, sports stars, and beauty queens from around the world.

Yasmine was also the only Arab artist nominee on the list back in 2017 and 2018.

According to TC Candler's YouTube channel, the event of crowning the most beautiful face of 2020 will take place on December 27.