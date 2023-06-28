Yaz Şarkısı's poster released

ALBAWABA - The poster for Yaz Şarkısı is released.

The Turkish series Yaz Şarkısı's poster is released, and show is set to air on the Turkish version of FOX.

produced by Pastel Film and produced by Yaşar İrvül and Efe İrvül. The leading roles of the series are Nilsu Berfin Aktaş, Mustafa Mert Koç and Efekan Can.

بوستر مسلسل أغنية صيفية

The series is directed by Doğa Can Anafarta and written by Ramazan Demirli ; There are successful names such as Nilsu Berfin Aktaş, Mustafa Mert Koç, Efekan Can, Oya Başar, Yeşim Ceren Bozoğlu, Zehra Yılmaz, Duygu Karaca, Su Şanad, Merve Sevin, Ömer Kılıç and Selin Vardarlı.