  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 'Yes, Its True': Matthew Morrison to Star in 'American Horror Story: 1984'

'Yes, Its True': Matthew Morrison to Star in 'American Horror Story: 1984'

Published July 12th, 2019 - 06:15 GMT
Matthew Morrison and girlfriend Renee Puente at the Time/People White House Correspondents’ Dinner pre-reception. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
Matthew Morrison and girlfriend Renee Puente at the Time/People White House Correspondents’ Dinner pre-reception. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
Highlights
Matthew Morrison confirmed for 'American Horror Story: 1984'.

Writer-producer Ryan Murphy revealed Thursday that Matthew Morrison will play a role in his FX series, American Horror Story: 1984.

Morrison previously starred in Murphy's musical dramedy, Glee.

Murphy posted on social media a pair of "camera test" videos for Season 9 of AHS, showing the cast variously dressed in 1980s-style dance gear such as leotards, half shirts, tights, leg warmers and sneakers as they warmed up in a studio, then costumed as summer campers in shorts and tank tops as they walk through a rustic cabin.


Dan Hartman's pop song "I Can Dream About You" is playing in the background.

Among the stars spotted in the videos are Morrison, Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross.

Season 9 is slated to premiere on Sept. 18.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now