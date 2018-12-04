'You are Mine'! Rotana Wins Elissa Back!

Many thought that Elissa is leaving Rotana (Source: elissazkh - Instagram)

The relationship between production label "Rotana" and Lebanese superstar Elissa was on shaky grounds after she disappeared from YouTube, right after Rotana announced it is collaborating with streaming application "Deezer".

Elissa was obviously bothered about what happened and so were her fans, especially that the videos had millions of views that could be lost in a split of a second and the Lebanese star was nowhere to be seen in the Deezer middle east launch ceremony.

Rotana's CEO Salem Al Hindi explained that there is no intention of deleting any of Elissa's videos from YouTube or any other platform, and Elissa's picture was used to promote Deezer in the middle east.

After the incident many thought that Elissa is leaving Rotana, but it seems like a deal was reached between the two parties.

The Lebanese songstress shocked viewers when she appeared next to Salem Al Hindi in a video in which he said that he is happy to sit with Elissa and asked her if she was ready for the new year's concert and to shoot her new music video in addition to many surprises that he would not announce.

Elissa interrupted Al Hindi and said "I want to tell my audience that I am happy you do what I want because you like me", she continued to say "Let me say that you are Rotana and you are mine".